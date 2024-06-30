DSWD provides aid to CNU tutors

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) 7 distributed financial assistance to tutors and Youth Development Workers (YDWs) from Cebu Normal University (CNU) on June 28, 2024.

The recipients are part of the Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program.

The financial support aims to assist the students as they prepare for deployment to their assigned schools. These tutors and YDWs will conduct 20-day tutoring and parenting sessions for the program’s target beneficiaries: 4,571 struggling or non-reader incoming Grade 2 students and their parents.

The tutoring and parenting sessions are scheduled for July 1, 2024.

This initiative is part of a broader effort to improve literacy rates among young learners in the region.