DSWD releases 1.8M food packs for Uwan, Tino victims

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has distributed 1,855,134 family food packs to local government units (LGUs) battered by typhoons Uwan (Fung-wong) and Tino (Kalmaegi).

Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao of the Disaster Response Management Group confirmed Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025, that the non-stop delivery of aid aligns with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to strengthen disaster response under the Buong Bansa Handa (BBH) program.

Continuous flow of aid

“Alinsunod sa utos ng ating Pangulo at bilang parte ng ating strengthened disaster response sa ilalim ng ating Buong Bansa Handa program, ginagawa ng departamento ang lahat para masiguro na mabilis at tuloy-tuloy ang pagdating ng tulong, lalo na sa mga lugar na naapektuhan ni Uwan at Tino (In line with the directives of our President and as part of our strengthened disaster response under the BBH program, the DSWD is exerting all efforts to ensure the prompt and continuous flow of assistance to areas hit by Uwan and Tino),” Dumlao said.

“We want families to feel protected and supported to help them get back on their feet. As Secretary Rex (Gatchalian) always says -- we are focused in the recovery of our countrymen while also continuing the needed relief efforts,” she added.

Nationwide relief effort

Beyond the standard food packs, DSWD field offices provided 24,455 boxes of ready-to-eat food to the hardest-hit provinces. The relief drive covers a massive geographic area, including LGUs across Regions 1 (Ilocos), Region 2 (Cagayan Valley), Region 3 (Central Luzon), Region 4A (Calabarzon), Region 4B (Mimaropa), Region 5 (Bicol), Region 6 (Western Visayas), Negros Island Region, Region 7 (Central Visayas), Region 8 (Eastern Visayas), Region 9 (Zamboanga), Region 10 (Northern Mindanao), Region 12 (Soccsksargen), Region 13 (Caraga), the National Capital Region, the Cordillera Administrative Region and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

“Even as distribution efforts continue, the DSWD maintains close coordination with local governments to reinforce preventive measures, enough supplies and ensure readiness for incoming weather disturbances,” Dumlao noted.

She also thanked the employees and volunteers tirelessly repacking goods at the Luzon Disaster Resource Center in Pasay City and the Visayas Disaster Resource Center in Mandaue City, Cebu.

Beyond food packs

To ensure displaced families do not suffer from “food pack-fatigue” while in evacuation centers, field offices have deployed mobile kitchens to serve hot, nutritious meals.

The Department has also initiated early recovery assistance, including the release of Emergency Cash Transfers, alongside non-food items and psychosocial services to support the holistic recovery of affected families. / PNA