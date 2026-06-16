DSWD releases aid to 32K Cebu drivers

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) 7 began distributing P5,000 in cash relief assistance to 32,149 transport and delivery drivers across Cebu on Monday, June 15, 2026.

DSWD 7 officials said the beneficiaries in Cebu include 18,959 motorcycle taxi drivers, 8,852 delivery drivers and 4,338 transport network vehicle service drivers.

In Bohol, DSWD 7 distributed cash assistance to 176 delivery service drivers and 189 TNVS drivers.

The agency is conducting the payout through Thursday, June 18, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the SM Seaside City Cebu’s Sky Hall at the South Road Properties in Cebu City.

The financial assistance forms part of DSWD’s contribution to the Unified Package of Livelihoods, Industry, Food, and Transport (Uplift) Framework.

The Uplift Framework serves as the Marcos Government’s response strategy under Executive Order 110, aimed at protecting the economy and vulnerable sectors from the effects of international conflicts in the Middle East.

Tuesday’s distribution covered 8,320 Move It and Grab riders under Grab Philippines who were eligible for the one-time financial assistance.

Meanwhile, some delivery riders questioned their exclusion from the list of beneficiaries, asking why only selected riders were included in the program.

Some riders expressed concern that only names endorsed by certain groups were submitted to the DSWD 7, leaving others unaccounted for.

In response, the DSWD 7 said concerns regarding exclusion from the beneficiary list should be directed to the drivers’ respective transport network companies, which are responsible for submitting the names of qualified recipients. / DPC