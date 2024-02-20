DSWD taps Lapu-Lapu for Solo Parents Program

A SOCIAL welfare program that will aid solo parents has been rolled out in Lapu-Lapu City.

The city is the pilot area of the Strengthening Opportunities for Lone (Solo) Parents Program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in the Visayas.

During the launching held at the Lapu-Lapu City Hall on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, a memorandum of agreement (MOA) was signed by Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, DSWD Undersecretary for Innovations Eduardo Punay and DSWD Central Visayas Director Shalaine Marie Lucero.

Witnesses to the MOA signing were Social Technology Bureau Officer-in-Charge Assistant Bureau Director Helen Y. Suzara, representatives of the National Council for Solo Parents – Cebu Chapter, officers of the Solo Parent Organization officers, and other stakeholders, according to the department’s report posted on its website.

Aside from Lapu-Lapu City, the DSWD said its Program Solo will also be pilot-tested in Anda, Pangasinan in Luzon and Panabo City, Davao del Norte in Mindanao.

The Program Solo extends its coverage to single parents with two to three dependents under the age of 22 who are not employed, individuals residing close to their families, and those falling under other specified categories outlined in Republic Act (RA) 11861, also known as the Expanded Solo Parents’ Welfare Act.

RA 11861, enacted on June 4, 2022, mandates the creation of programs aimed at delivering social services, financial aid and educational opportunities for single parents.

The law also mandates PhilHealth, local government units and other national government agencies to formulate social protection service packages catering to solo parents and their families.

Support

Punay, in his speech Thursday, said the Solo Program is the DSWD’s support for solo parents by creating opportunities for them so they can fulfill their roles as parents.

“Personally, I know solo parents will do everything for their children. They dedicate their entire life to their children, to make a better future for them... We are here to support you and I know for a fact that this program will benefit our solo parents and ultimately, their children,” Punay said.

In a video message, Assistant Secretary for Operations Group Ada Colico, who is the alternate chairperson of the Inter-Agency Coordinating and Monitoring Committee for the Expanded Solo Parents Welfare Act, said lone parents are considered vulnerable members of society “due to their precarious situation” and shared the relevance of the newest initiative for the solo parent sector.

“This Program Solo introduces innovations on psychosocial interventions to ensure emotional support, alternative care arrangements for children/dependents and counter the stigma and discrimination in the community in order to help solo-parent families enjoy a ‘matatag (strong),’ ‘maginhawa (comfortable)’ and ‘panatag na buhay (peaceful life),’” Colico said.

Colico said the Program Solo is the contribution of the DSWD in implementing RA 11861 as it complements the services mandated by the law. / KAL