DSWD to launch climate project

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through its Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan-Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (Kalahi-CIDSS), is now in the initial planning stage of a new project to address the impact of climate change.

Dubbed “Panahon ng Pagkilos (Time to Move),” the community-led climate adaptation project will cater to areas with high poverty incidence, severe climatic hazards and a significant proportion of the indigenous population.

“The Kalahi-CIDSS is committed to institutionalizing its program and preparing a new project to help poor communities deal with the climate crisis,” Kalahi-CIDSS National Program manager Bernadette Mapue-Joaquin said.

Joaquin said the climate crisis is deeply intertwined with social inequality, disproportionately affecting vulnerable populations.

“Addressing this requires integrated solutions that promote social justice and leverage local knowledge to ensure that adaptation efforts are inclusive and effective,” she said.

In combating climate risks, the Kalahi-CIDSS has achieved significant milestones, transforming communities and enhancing their resilience.

The program helped construct 1,250 community centers, multi-purpose buildings and evacuation centers, providing safe havens during disasters.

The Kalahi-CIDSS also supplied 928 units of disaster and pandemic response and rescue equipment, bolstering the preparedness and response capabilities of local communities.

These resources ensure the timely and effective dissemination of critical information during emergencies.

Recognizing the importance of healthcare facilities, the program also built 3,566 quarantine facilities, now repurposed to help manage public health emergencies during disasters.

“Effective local-level financing is essential to build resilience and adaptive capacity in these communities, ensuring they can withstand and recover from climate-related disasters,” Joaquin pointed out.

Retooling efforts

In 2023 alone, the Kalahi-CIDSS completed 16,320 subprojects, positively impacting 5.56 million households. This success is attributed to strategic retooling efforts, including clustering subprojects, streamlining requirements and increasing engagement with local chief executives.

The retooling process expanded the scope of subprojects by introducing clustered subprojects, bringing together barangays within the same Kalahi-CIDSS municipality for larger community projects.

This approach allows for greater funding and increased capacity. For instance, instead of each barangay building its own evacuation center with limited capacity, communities can pool resources to construct a single, larger center.

In Roseller Lim, Zamboanga Sibugay, 26 barangays collaborated to build a 15-room evacuation center that accommodates 300 people. Similarly, in San Pablo, Zamboanga del Sur, 22 barangays built an eight-room center.