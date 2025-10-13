DSWD to roll out free funeral aid program

FOR many poor Filipino families, even in death, expenses remain a burden. But a new law aims to lift that weight from their shoulders.

A measure granting free funeral services to indigent Filipinos has quietly lapsed into law, Malacañang confirmed Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, offering much-needed relief to families struggling to give their loved ones a dignifi-

ed farewell.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the measure became law without President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s signature. Known as Republic Act 12309, the “Free Funeral Services Act” officially lapsed on Sept. 28, according to Senate records.

The law’s enactment comes just weeks before Undas (All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days) — a time when millions of Filipinos visit cemeteries to honor departed relatives.

This year, many families facing hardship will do so with a new sense of comfort knowing that help is on the way.

Under the new law, the government will cover funeral expenses for families classified as indigent or in crisis, including those affected by disasters or emergencies.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will determine eligibility and oversee the program.

Every accredited funeral home across the country will be required to offer an “indigent funeral package.”

This package may include embalming, a casket or urn, transport, and other essential services — ensuring that even the poorest families can provide their loved ones with a decent burial

or cremation.

To claim the benefit, families must present a valid ID, the death certificate, a funeral service contract signed with both the provider and DSWD personnel, and a social case study prepared by a licensed social worker. The DSWD will reimburse funeral establishments based on their agreement with beneficiaries.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) will regulate funeral costs to prevent overpricing, while the DSWD will lead the program’s nationwide rollout.

Violations, such as refusing to serve eligible families or overcharging, can lead to fines of up to ₱400,000 and even suspension or revocation of business permits.

Fraudulent claims from either families or establishments may also result in imprisonment.

Funding for the program will initially come from the DSWD’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) budget, with annual allocations to follow. The agency has 60 days to release the program’s implementing rules and regulations.

For countless Filipinos who struggle to afford even the simplest coffin, the new law means more than just policy — it’s a final act of compassion, ensuring that every life, regardless of status, is laid to rest with dignity. / with reports from PNA