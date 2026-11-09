DSWD welcomes revised SC rules allowing recorded, remote testimony

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, welcomed revised Supreme Court (SC) rules that allow videoconferencing and recorded testimony to protect child witnesses from further trauma during court proceedings.

DSWD Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao said in a news release that the justice system must not become an additional source of trauma for children who have suffered abuse and violence.

The SC en banc approved the Revised Rule on the Examination of Child Witnesses (RRECW) on June 17, 2026, introducing procedures that use technology and child-friendly practices when children recount painful experiences.

Proposed by the SC Committee on Family Courts and Juvenile Concerns, the revisions incorporate electronic evidence and safeguards in line with the court’s Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations 2022-2027.

The rule applies to child victims of crimes, children in conflict with the law and child witnesses in criminal, civil, special and administrative proceedings.

Under the revised rule, courts may allow children to testify through videoconferencing from outside the courtroom if appearing in person is likely to cause them trauma.

Courts may limit whom a child can see and hear, including the accused, while preserving the accused’s constitutional rights, including the right to confront the witness.

When identification is necessary, the accused may briefly turn on the camera, or the child may identify the accused through an image displayed on screen.

Children may also use technological tools to help explain what happened, alongside existing testimonial aids such as dolls, drawings and puppets.

Recorded depositions

If a child cannot testify at trial or through videoconferencing because of a disability, health concerns or other reasons, the child’s testimony may be taken through an electronically recorded deposition in the presence of the judge and lawyers for both sides.

The recording may then be used in place of the child’s in-court testimony.

To reduce the need for children to repeat painful accounts, the revised rule also allows a recorded interview conducted by a team of professionals, or its transcript, to be presented as evidence under specified conditions.

If the child cannot testify, the recording may be presented instead, provided the interviewer used neutral, open-ended, age-appropriate and trauma-informed questions without suggesting answers.

If the child testifies at trial, the recorded interview may replace the child’s earlier written statements.

All parties must receive a copy of the recording and be given an opportunity to view it, while the interviewer must be present for questioning at trial.

The revised rule also strengthens protections for children’s privacy, safety and well-being by incorporating restorative justice, the principle of “do no harm” and sensitivity to gender, culture and a child’s experiences as a victim.

Children cannot be forced to appear in court and must not be present when sexually explicit material is shown.

Records concerning child witnesses must remain confidential and anyone who publishes information identifying a child, including the child’s social media accounts, may be found in contempt of court.

Courts must also ensure that children who have suffered abuse receive therapy to help them recover. / SUNSTAR PHILIPPINES