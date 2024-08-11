DSWD's Bata Balik Eskwela targets 4Ps beneficiaries

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Central Visayas has encouraged children beneficiaries under the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) to enroll for the school year 2024-2025 through the Bata Balik Eskwela (BBE) campaign.

“Through this campaign, DSWD would like to bring back to school the 4Ps children beneficiaries, especially those who stopped going to school or have difficulty continuing their studies,” said DSWD-7 4Ps Division Chief Jiah Sayson.

Sayson added that 4Ps beneficiaries are stakeholders in the program and are responsible for complying with one of the main conditions of 4Ps relating to education. They re-enroll in school and attend classes to benefit from the program.

“The program, however, recognizes some children have difficulty continuing their studies for various reasons. These need to be attended to in collaboration with everyone, from the parents, school, and local government units up to the national government units like the Department of Education and DSWD,” Sayson said.

Sayson said that part of the DSWD intervention is the house visitation of 4P households whose children failed to attend classes in the previous school year.

“During the home visits, the 4Ps City and Municipal Link (C/MLs) would talk to the parents and their children to identify issues and barriers that prevent them from attending school and complying with the condition on education,” said Sayson.

To encourage the children more, the C/MLs also distributed flyers, oriented the children on child rights, and conducted focus group discussions to identify the reasons for absenteeism and possible interventions in coordination with the parents and the local government units.

Distribution

Meanwhile, the local government unit of Pamplona in Negros Oriental recently distributed school supplies to learners at Fatima Elementary School.

Some 262 children from kindergarten to Grade 6 received school supplies, of which 136 are 4Ps beneficiaries. Afterwards, 4Ps Municipal Links reminded the 4Ps children beneficiaries of the program conditions and how they would be able to receive the education grants from the program.

After a short briefing, the MLs randomly visited classrooms to check on the school supplies of 4P beneficiaries.

The Municipal Links also provided technical assistance to the teachers of Fatima Elementary School in the presence of their school principal, Badeth Gaso, and Municipal Social Welfare and Development Officer Ma. Luisa Aguilar.

The 4Ps BBE is an advocacy campaign that aims to remind all 4Ps children to comply with one of the main conditions of the program, which is to enroll back in school and attend their classes.

Children in 4P households receive education grants from the government. For elementary students, a P300 grant per child per month for 10 months is conditional on their child’s school attendance; P500 per child per month for junior high school with the same conditionality on their child’s school attendance; and P700 per child per month for 10 months for senior high school with the same condition.

The 4P households also received health grants worth P750 per month per household for 12 months, provided their children aged 2–14 underwent growth development and monitoring, deworming, and attended the monthly family development sessions. On top of the education and health grants, 4Ps household beneficiaries receive a monthly rice subsidy of P600.