DTI: 129 holiday food items retain prices

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) reported that out of 256 holiday food items, 129 maintained their prices while 95 recorded slight increases due to higher costs of ingredients, packaging and labor.

The update, included in the DTI’s price guide released Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, reflects government efforts to keep Noche Buena items affordable in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive.

Consumers can view the full list on the DTI website at www.dti.gov.ph and its Facebook page.

In a press release, DTI also indicated price rollbacks on six items after consultations with manufacturers: CDO American style ham 500g, from P174 to P170; King Sue piña ham 800g, from P527 to P520; King Sue piña ham 1kg, from P643 to P637; King Sue sweet ham 800g, from P450 to P449; Danes queso de bola 500g, from P310 to P300; and Sunshine sweet style spaghetti sauce 500g, from P52 to P48.50.

“With the price freeze in effect for basic necessities and the updated holiday price guide, the DTI continues to implement the President’s call to keep essential goods and holiday items within reach of Filipino families,” DTI Secretary Cristina Roque said. / PNA