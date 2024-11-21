DTI 7 champions local creativity at bodega design caravan 2024

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) 7 reaffirmed its commitment to nurturing Cebu’s creative industries during the launch of the Bodega Design Caravan 2024, held on Thursday, Nov. 21, at Oakridge Pavilion in Mandaue City.

Now in its third year, the caravan continues to be a premier platform for celebrating Filipino ingenuity in design and craftsmanship. Twenty-eight exhibitors across multiple categories will be showing off their creative pieces until Sunday, Nov. 24.

Organized by the Cebu Culture Art and Design Foundation, the event showcased the finest examples of Filipino creativity across categories such as furniture, home furnishings, fashion and wellness products. Exhibitors represented both emerging talents and established names, underscoring Cebu’s reputation as a creative hub.

DTI 7 Director Maria Elena Arbon emphasized the department’s dedication to bolstering the local design industry.

The Bodega Design Caravan also aligns with DTI 7’s broader initiatives, such as Creative Konnect and the 2021 Kalibutan Project, aimed at positioning Cebuano artistry in the international market.

As part of the larger SiKad: Cebu Culture Art and Design Fest, the caravan operated alongside the Visayas Art Fair and the Blue Mango Awards, creating a holistic celebration of Cebu’s cultural and creative industries. Additionally, the Sugbo Negosyo Fair, backed by the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry, provided micro, small and medium enterprises with a platform to showcase their products and grow their market reach.

The Bodega Design Caravan 2024 is also a key highlight of Fiesta Haraya Bai 2024, a six-week festival celebrating Cebu’s rich artistic and cultural heritage. / KOC