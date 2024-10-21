DTI 7 MSME Caravan brings top industry players on board

THE Department of Trade and Industry-Central Visayas (DTI 7) is rolling out its MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) Digitalization Caravan 2.0 to equip entrepreneurs with the necessary tools and knowledge to remain competitive in the rapidly changing digital landscape.

The caravan offers business owners the opportunity to acquire essential digital tools and insights that will improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experiences and unlock new avenues for growth.

This initiative is a collaborative effort involving local government units (LGUs) and key industry leaders, including GCash, Globe, Maya and PLDT. DTI 7 said that this year, GCash and Maya are the leading industry partners, with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) joining for the first time, further emphasizing the importance of digital financial literacy for MSMEs.

The BSP is set to offer its expertise in secure and compliant financial practices. It will provide essential insights into adopting digital payment platforms like GCash and Maya while ensuring businesses meet the highest standards of security and regulatory compliance.

With BSP’s guidance, MSMEs can navigate the complexities of digital finance more confidently, mitigating risks associated with cybersecurity and compliance. Participants will have a deeper understanding of how to implement safe and reliable digital payment systems that protect their businesses from financial risks.

Moreover, participants will go beyond the basics of sending and receiving payments and learn how to make the most of GCash and Maya’s lesser-known features, which are particularly helpful

for MSMEs.

These include essential business tools, cashless transactions (particularly QR code payments), credits and loans and analytics to gain insights into consumer behavior and make informed business decisions.

The session also provides MSMEs a unique opportunity to engage directly with GCash and Maya officers. Entrepreneurs can ask questions and address lingering issues or concerns related to these platforms.

The MSME Digitalization Caravan 2.0 will be mounted in People’s Hall, City Hall, Talisay City on Oct. 23; Vision and Leadership Hall, City Hall, City of Naga on Oct. 24; Mandaue City, CSWS Office on Oct. 29; and Cebu City, Department of Information and Communications Technology Conference Hall, Pigafetta St. on Oct. 30. / KOC