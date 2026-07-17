DTI 7 taps local tech firm to modernize startup, MSME services

THE Department of Trade and Industry-Central Visayas (DTI 7) signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with Cubeworks Technology Consulting and Solutions Inc. on Thursday, July 16, 2026, to develop an integrated digital platform that aims to improve the delivery and management of startup and micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) programs in Central Visayas.

In a statement, the platform is expected to streamline program administration, strengthen beneficiary monitoring, improve stakeholder engagement and support data-driven decision-making, enabling the agency to deliver services to entrepreneurs more efficiently.

The collaboration emerged from the inaugural Flip the Script: Reverse Pitch program, an initiative that matches government agencies with technology firms capable of addressing operational challenges through innovative solutions.

Under the agreement, DTI 7 and Cubeworks will jointly develop and pilot a digital system integrating program management, client relationship management, event administration, beneficiary tracking and industry mapping into a single platform.

DTI 7 identified the need for a more integrated and data-driven system as it expanded its capability-building initiatives for startups and MSMEs.

“This collaboration embodies the very essence of Flip the Script: Reverse Pitch—starting with real challenges, connecting them with capable innovators, and creating opportunities for practical, scalable, and collaborative solutions,” DTI 7 Acting Director Esperanza Melgar said.

Cubeworks was selected as DTI 7’s innovation partner after presenting a solution aligned with the agency’s operational requirements during the Reverse Pitch matching process. The partnership was finalized following a series of discussions and solution validation sessions.

Cubeworks is a Philippine technology company specializing in digital transformation, industrial Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, enterprise asset management and smart operations. It also provides custom software development, data modeling and digital transformation consulting for organizations across the water, energy, manufacturing and utility sectors.

DTI 7 said the Dasig Central Visayas Consortium will monitor the project’s implementation as it moves toward pilot deployment. The agency added that it expects more innovation partnerships to emerge from the Reverse Pitch initiative to help strengthen the region’s innovation ecosystem. / KOC