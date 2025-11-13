DTI assures 60-day price freeze on basic goods amid nationwide state of calamity

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has assured the public that there will be no price increase on basic necessities and prime commodities for the next 60 days, following the nationwide State of Calamity declared by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

DTI Secretary Cristina Roque said that the prices of essential goods remain stable, with many items even priced lower than the official rates set by the agency.

“When it comes to basic necessities and prime commodities, prices are actually lower than those prescribed by the DTI,” Roque said.

“So far, prices are good and within the acceptable range.”

She urged the public to regularly check the DTI website for official price lists to ensure that retailers comply with government pricing guidelines.

“For the next 60 days, there will be no price increases on basic necessities and prime commodities,” Roque explained.

“This is because the President has declared a State of Calamity for the entire country, and under that declaration, prices of essential goods are automatically frozen for 60 days.”

Roque also provided updates on the prices of noche buena products, noting that most have retained their prices from last year.

“The list of noche buena prices is already posted on the DTI website, as well as in groceries and supermarkets,” she said.

“Most of the noche buena products have no price increase from last year, they retained the same prices.”

She acknowledged that while a few brands implemented minimal price adjustments, the changes remain within the allowable range.

“There are some items that slightly increased in price, but many have not,” Roque said.

“For example, most hams have maintained their prices, and only a few brands went up slightly—around six percent.”

According to Roque, the DTI continues to closely monitor prices nationwide to ensure full compliance with the 60-day price freeze.

“The prices are set by the DTI following the instruction of President Marcos that there should be no price increase for basic necessities and prime commodities during this period,” she said.

Roque assured consumers that the agency remains vigilant in preventing unjustified price hikes, especially as families prepare for the holiday season.

“Our goal is to protect Filipino consumers and make sure that essential goods remain affordable and accessible to everyone,” she emphasized.

“We encourage everyone to be aware of the suggested retail prices by checking our website and to report any overpricing they may encounter.” (ABC)