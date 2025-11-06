DTI: Basic goods stable, water scarce after Tino

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Cebu Provincial Office has stepped up price and supply monitoring across the province following the devastation left by typhoon Tino. The powerful storm triggered widespread flooding and prompted both Cebu Province and Cebu City to declare a State of Calamity, a measure that automatically triggers a price freeze on

basic necessities.

Inspection coverage and temporary closures

In the critical first days after the typhoon, DTI Cebu reported it had actively inspected 30 key retail establishments across major metropolitan areas, including Cebu City, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City and the northern town of Consolacion. The goal of these inspections was to immediately check for price manipulation and assess supply levels.

However, the severe flooding temporarily hampered operations for some retailers. Three major outlets — Gaisano Jai Alai in Cebu City, Metro Pacific Mall Mandaue Supermarket and SM SaveMore Consolacion — were temporarily closed due to flood damage and access issues. A DTI representative noted, “While these closures were temporary, they underscored the severity of the flooding and the immediate logistical challenges businesses faced.”

Stable prices and commodity shortages

Despite the disruptions, DTI confirmed a measure of stability in the market. Prices of basic necessities and prime commodities were found to remain within the Suggested Retail Price (SRP) levels established prior to the calamity declaration. Supply, overall, was deemed generally stable, preventing initial fears of price gouging.

An immediate shortage, however, was noted in a crucial commodity: bottled water. “We observed a temporary spike in demand, leading to a shortage of water in five-liter containers and larger,” the agency stated. Suppliers have since assured the DTI that stock replenishment is expected within the week as distribution channels are restored, promising to quickly address the increased need for safe drinking water in affected communities.

Consumer behavior and forward strategy

Most retail operations have since resumed, demonstrating the resilience of the local commercial sector. Encouragingly, DTI observers noted normal customer traffic and an absence of panic buying, suggesting public confidence in the agency’s monitoring efforts and the stability of the supply chain.

Moving forward, DTI Cebu confirmed it will continue regular monitoring in the coming weeks, focusing particularly on the hard-hit, low-lying areas most affected by the flooding.

Beyond just monitoring prices, the agency announced a crucial next step: conducting a business impact assessment. This detailed study will measure the full extent of business disruptions, identify specific recovery needs and allow the DTI to design targeted support measures for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) that are often the most vulnerable to natural disasters.

Price freeze enforcement and public appeal

With the State of Calamity in effect, the DTI is mandated to strictly enforce the price freeze. The agency will release a price freeze bulletin detailing prevailing SRPs and outlining prohibited acts under the Price Act (RA 7581, as amended). This serves as a strong reminder to retailers that hoarding, profiteering, and unreasonable price increases during a declared emergency carry heavy penalties.

“DTI Cebu assures the public of its continued presence on the ground to maintain stable prices, adequate supply and consumer protection as the province moves toward full recovery,” the statement concluded, emphasizing the agency’s commitment to consumer welfare during the challenging recovery period.

Consumers and retailers are strongly urged to report any instances of overpricing, hoarding, or unreasonable price increases immediately. Reports can be filed with the DTI Cebu Consumer Protection Division via telephone at (032) 255-6971 / 253-2631 or via email at r07.Cebu@dti.gov.ph. / KOC