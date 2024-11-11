DTI, Carmen open negosyo center

SMALL business owners in Carmen, Cebu, now have greater access to government support services, including business mentorship, aimed at helping them scale up operations with the opening of a new Negosyo Center — the 37th in Cebu Province.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Cebu Provincial Office and Carmen Municipal Government inaugurated the Negosyo Center at Carmen’s Municipal Hall on Oct. 28, 2024.

Mayor Carlo Mariano Villamor lauded the opening of the Negosyo Center, saying it will further boost the town’s ongoing economic progress with nearly 2,000 registered businesses.

He is optimistic that the new Negosyo Center will provide a valuable resource for local businesses to thrive.

Carmen expects to be upgraded to first-class municipality status under the “Automatic Income Classification of Local Government Units Act.”

“This Negosyo Center will be a valuable resource, enhancing MSME growth by providing business registration assistance, business counseling, improving product packaging and labeling, facilitating export linkages and offering financial literacy training and seminars,” said DTI Cebu Provincial Director Rose Mae Quiñanola.

The launch of the Negosyo Center included a memorandum of agreement signing between DTI and Carmen. The center is expected to aid Carmen’s diverse industries, from agriculture to tourism and handicrafts, and align with the town’s recent Seal of Good Local Governance recognition, which reflects its commitment to governance excellence.

Adding to Carmen’s growth, the town recently opened a Tourist Rest Area (TRA) through a partnership with the Department of Tourism, Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority and Cebu Safari and Adventure Park. The TRA aims to enhance the visitor experience, supporting Carmen’s vision as a rising economic and tourism hub in northern Cebu. This facility is expected to enhance the experience of over 14,000 monthly visitors to Carmen, showcasing local attractions and products while providing essential amenities.

Established under Republic Act 10644, or the Go Negosyo Act, Negosyo Centers are designed to support micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), offering essential services like business registration assistance, advisory services, market linkage, financing support and training. These services aim to empower MSMEs to drive local economic growth and innovation.

According to the DTI, the next Negosyo Center is set to open soon in Catmon, completing DTI’s network of business support services in northern Cebu and strengthening resources for MSMEs throughout the region. / KOC