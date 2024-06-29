DTI Cebu awards Gold ‘Bagwis’ Seal to 32 businesses

THIRTY-TWO retail establishments in Cebu were conferred with Gold Bagwis Seals by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) for their efforts and commitment to uphold the rights and welfare of consumers and practice responsible business.

Sixteen new awards were given to Robinsons Appliance (branches in Fuente Cebu and Galleria Cebu), Savers Appliance Cebu, Atlantic Hardware (branches in Taboan, Subangdaku, Mandaue, Bulacao, Talisay, and Maguikay, Mandaue), Handyman Do It Best (branches in Grandmall Mactan, Gaisano Mactan, South Town Centre, Gaisano Grand Mall Liloan, E-mall, Parkmall, and Robinsons Place Fuente), and Robinsons Department Store (branches in Galleria and Fuente).

Metro Retail Stores Group Inc. received 10 reassessed awards for its branches in Carmen, Carcar, Bogo, Banilad, Lapu-Lapu (supermarket and department store), Shang’s and Mandaue (supermarket, department store and appliance).

Additionally, three reassessed awards were given to Toyota Cebu City Inc. for its branches in Cebu City, Mandaue North Cebu and Mandaue South Cebu, and one to Toyota Mabolo Cebu Inc. Gaisano Grandmall Minglanilla also received two reassessed awards for its Supermarket and Department Store.

The DTI-Bagwis Program gives due recognition to establishments that uphold the rights of consumers while practicing responsible business where consumers get the best value for money.

The program also encourages the setting up of Consumer Welfare Desks or an equivalent customer relations office inside the mall that will provide information to consumers and serve as a mechanism for the speedy resolution of consumer complaints.

The Bagwis Award is valid for three years from the date of conferment. It is automatically revalidated through reassessment by the DTI, ensuring that the awardee establishment consistently complies with Bagwis parameters for three consecutive years.

The criteria used in selecting the awardees include compliance with fair trade laws, customer relations, store management operations, social responsibility and adherence to ISO 9001 standards.

Industry partners, including local chambers and Bagwis Regional Committee member Philippine Retailers Authority, were present during the awarding ceremony on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

Carl Cabusas II, vice president of External Affairs of the Talisay City Chamber of Commerce and Industry, commended the exceptional efforts of businesses that have gone above and beyond in delivering quality products and services while upholding the highest standards of consumer welfare and protection. / KOC