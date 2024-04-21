DTI Cebu chief urges safety in buying cooling appliances

FOLLOWING a fire that left hundreds homeless in Barangay Sambag 2 in Cebu City, an official of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in Cebu has reminded the public to follow consumer tips when buying air conditioners and cooling appliances amid the dry season.

Ines Cajegas, chief of the Consumer Protection Division of DTI Cebu, emphasized the importance of safety measures and highlighted consumer safety considerations when purchasing air conditioners and cooling appliances.

“As a consumer, when you buy these aircon (units), you don’t just automatically buy it because it looks good or when tested out, it’s very cold, but you should look for the quality marks,” she said during an interview with SunStar Cebu on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

Before purchasing, she advised consumers to verify that air conditioning units carry necessary safety certifications and comply with industry standards.

On April 8, 2024, a fire suspected to have started from a short circuit in an air conditioner engulfed homes in Sambag 2, displacing a total of 669 residents.

Cajegas said that to ensure safety requirements are met, locally made air conditioners should bear a Philippine standard or PS mark, while those imported should carry an Import Commodity Clearance mark. She also advised against buying second-hand appliances to save money, as it compromises safety, recommending instead investing in brand-new appliances for reliability and adherence to safety standards.

She also advised consumers to check the energy guide when buying air conditioners and cooling appliances. She said it helps make informed decisions on energy efficiency and cost-effectiveness, leading to long-term savings on utility bills and environmental conservation efforts.

Cajegas advised against octopus wiring and using low-quality extension wires due to safety concerns. / KJF