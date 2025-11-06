DTI Cebu ramps up price watch after Typhoon Tino

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Cebu Provincial Office has intensified price and supply monitoring after Typhoon Tino triggered widespread flooding and prompted a state of calamity declaration in Cebu Province and Cebu City.

DTI Cebu said it has inspected 30 retail establishments across Cebu City, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, and Consolacion.

Three outlets -- Gaisano Jai Alai, Metro Pacific Mall Mandaue Supermarket and SM SaveMore Consolacion -- temporarily suspended operations due to flooding.

Prices of basic necessities and prime commodities remain within suggested retail price levels, and supplies are generally stable, the agency said.

A temporary shortage of bottled water in five-liter and larger containers was noted, but suppliers expect stock replenishment within the week.

Most retail operations have resumed, with no panic buying and normal customer traffic observed.

DTI Cebu said it will continue regular monitoring in the coming weeks, particularly in hard-hit areas.

The agency will also conduct a business impact assessment among enterprises to measure the extent of disruptions, identify recovery needs, and design support measures for micro, small and medium enterprises.

Following the State of Calamity declaration, DTI will release a price freeze bulletin to remind retailers and consumers of prevailing SRPs and prohibited acts under the Price Act (RA 7581, as amended).

“DTI Cebu assures the public of its continued presence on the ground to maintain stable prices, adequate supply, and consumer protection as the province moves toward full recovery,” it said.

Consumers and retailers were urged to report overpricing, hoarding, or unreasonable price increases to the DTI Cebu Consumer Protection Division via (032) 255-6971 / 253-2631 or r07.Cebu@dti.gov.ph. (KOC)