DTI Cebu urges public not to misuse Christmas lights

AS THE Christmas countdown approaches its final week, an official of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Cebu has reminded the public to exercise caution in using Christmas lights.

Ines Cajegas, chief trade industry development specialist of the Consumer Protection of DTI Cebu, said in an interview on Monday, Dec. 18, that consumers tend to misuse the lights in an environment where they should not be used.

“For example, when using indoor lights, if you use it outside, then there will be a short circuit. It will explode and will ignite a spark,” she said in Cebuano and English.

She also stressed the need to distinguish between safe Christmas lights and potential hazards, highlighting the importance of home safety. She recommended using solar-powered Christmas lights for outdoor use instead, citing them as a more practical and safer option.

Quality lights

In a separate interview last Nov. 26, Cajegas also shared essential advice in a season marked by safe and high-quality Christmas light purchases.

She emphasized the importance of checking for both the Philippine Standard (PS) mark and the Import Commodity Clearance mark. She said these marks serve as a guide, signaling that the lights you are buying had undergone rigorous testing, ensuring not only festive brilliance but also safety and top-notch quality.

Cajegas also urged consumers to scrutinize packaging details, emphasizing the significance of elements such as the manufacturer’s name, trademark, essential warning information, and the product’s country of origin.

Cajegas said it is crucial to have a PS mark for indoor lights. Manufacturers, whether they are from here or abroad, need to go through a detailed process to get this mark. This includes checking documents, having auditors visit their place, and testing samples in laboratories.

Compliant

According to Cajegas, their inspections revealed that merchants in Cebu selling Christmas lights are compliant.

She mentioned that even in areas outside highly urbanized cities, all lights being sold bear safety marks.

“We have checked them all... From Moalboal and Oslob in the south to Bantayan Islands and Bogo City, they are selling them with marks,” she said.

She said there are at least three brands widely distributed in Cebu that comply with safety checks. However, she did not specify what these brands were.

Checkups

In addition to mandatory labeling, Cajegas offered practical tips for consumers. She advised thorough inspection of lights for damage cuts.

She stressed examining bulbs for durability and checking for easy breakage, cracks or damage. Cajegas also said it is essential to assess plugs and ensure robustness for long-lasting use.