DTI chief: EO on incentives for domestic EV manufacturing out soon

THE Philippine government is crafting an incentives program for electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers to promote domestic production, with an executive order expected within three months.

Trade and Industry Secretary Ma. Cristina Roque said the move supports the EV sector through the Electric Vehicle Incentive Strategy.

“We hope to release it soon… I hope in less than three months,” she told journalists on Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

Roque said a meeting with EV manufacturers is scheduled next week, after which the incentives program will be finalized.

“We’re still trying to fix everything. But we’re hoping to release it soon, especially with the situation now,” she said.

The incentives aim to attract investors for EV manufacturing in the Philippines.

This follows the Comprehensive Automotive Resurgence Strategy program, which supported domestic vehicle manufacturing and the local automotive supply chain.

A P4.32-billion budget has been allocated this year for the Cars program. Major carmakers, Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. and Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp., participated with their Vios and Mirage models, producing 200,000 units each within six years to qualify for incentives. / PNA