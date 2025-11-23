DTI, Converge to speed up MSME digital shift

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has teamed up with Converge ICT Solutions to speed up the digital shift of micro, small and medium enterprises, which account for 99.6 percent of Philippine businesses.

The partnership, sealed through a memorandum of understanding, will expand MSMEs’ access to reliable internet, digital onboarding and training programs. It also aims to help small firms adopt e-commerce tools, cloud services and AI-driven solutions to boost efficiency and competitiveness.

“Digitalization of our MSMEs is no longer optional but absolutely essential,” said Assistant Secretary Nylah Rizza Bautista, who oversees the DTI’s Competitiveness and Innovation Group. She said the initiative will give entrepreneurs a fair chance to compete globally.

Converge will offer connectivity packages and practical digital solutions to MSMEs enrolled in DTI programs, covering both startups and traditional businesses.

Dindo Marzan, senior vice president of the firm’s SME Group, said Converge aims to help MSMEs gain the technology and support needed to grow sustainably.

The move forms part of DTI’s broader push to build an inclusive digital ecosystem and ensure no entrepreneur is left behind in the shift to a digital economy. / KOC