DTI, DMW boost OFW reintegration

RETURNING overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Central Visayas will gain better access to livelihood, entrepreneurship and government assistance under a new partnership between the Department of Trade and Industry-Central Visayas (DTI 7) and the Department of Migrant Workers-Central Visayas (DMW 7).

In a statement, the agencies signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) on Aug. 12, 2026, in Cebu City to strengthen coordination in providing services to OFWs, returning migrant workers and their families.

The partnership will integrate referrals, information sharing and enterprise support, while also expanding efforts against illegal recruitment and trafficking in persons.

“This partnership brings our services closer to our OFWs and their families, particularly those who are returning home and looking for opportunities to rebuild their livelihoods,” DTI 7 Acting Regional Director Esperanza T. L. Melgar said.

The agreement calls for the adoption of the One Window Bayanihan Assistance Program Referral and Tracking System, an information and communications technology-enabled platform that will allow OFW information and documents to be captured through a single-entry process.

The system will route cases to appropriate agencies and allow referrals and case updates to be monitored digitally, with the goal of making reintegration services more accessible and coordinated.

The agencies will also synchronize the dissemination of information on their respective programs. DTI plans to integrate anti-illegal recruitment and trafficking in persons and migrant worker awareness modules into its local business forums, consumer networks and Negosyo Center entrepreneurial briefings.

Returning OFWs will also be linked to DTI’s livelihood and entrepreneurship programs through its network of Negosyo Centers, which provide business advisory services, training, market information and assistance in accessing government programs.

Among the programs that will be promoted is the Kapatid Mentor ME program, which provides aspiring and existing entrepreneurs with mentoring and practical business knowledge.

P2-billion financing facility

DTI will also promote the OFW Negosyo Fund, a P2-billion financing facility launched in March 2026 and implemented by the Small Business Corp., the agency’s financing arm.

The fund provides loans ranging from P30,000 to P20 million, with repayment periods of up to five years. Loans of up to P5 million may be granted without collateral, subject to program requirements.

The financing is intended to help OFWs and their families start, sustain or expand businesses in the Philippines, particularly those affected by sudden displacement or other employment-related circumstances.

Applications may be made through the SBCorp Money app or web application, with assistance available through DTI Negosyo Centers.

The partnership will also strengthen migrant worker protection by expanding information campaigns on responsible migration, illegal recruitment, trafficking in persons and available government assistance.

DMW will provide relevant data and statistics on returning and returned OFWs to partner agencies, subject to data privacy laws and other applicable regulations.

Both agencies committed to complying with the Data Privacy Act of 2012 in collecting, processing, storing and sharing personal information.

Technical working group

Within 30 days of signing the agreement, DTI and DMW will form a technical working group that will develop the work plan for implementing OWBAP and monitor its progress.

The MOA was signed by Melgar and DMW 7 Director Jhoaden G. Lucero. Also present were DTI 7 SME Development Division Chief Ma. Theresa Sederiosa and DMW 7 Assistant Regional Director Atty. Rex A. Tadena.

The partnership is expected to provide returning OFWs with a more coordinated pathway from government assistance and referrals to livelihood, entrepreneurship and financing opportunities as they transition back to the Philippines. / KOC