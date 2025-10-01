DTI, DOE impose price freeze in Cebu after M6.9 quake

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the Department of Energy (DOE) have enforced separate 60-day price freezes on basic goods and petroleum products in Cebu, following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that jolted the province on September 30, 2025.

The DTI said its automatic price freeze on basic necessities and prime commodities took effect after the provincial board declared a state of calamity. The measure is part of the Marcos administration’s directive to mobilize all government agencies for relief and recovery.

“We recognize the heavy toll this disaster has brought to families,” Trade Secretary Cristina Roque said. “Beyond enforcing the price freeze, our priority is to ensure that essential goods remain affordable and accessible. DTI will be vigilant in protecting consumers from undue price increases.”

DTI field offices have begun market inspections to secure inventories, prevent profiteering, and ensure steady supplies in affected areas. Residents are encouraged to report violations through the agency’s hotline or email channels.

Meanwhile, the DOE also implemented a 60-day price freeze on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and kerosene across Cebu, citing the need to protect households from economic shocks and guarantee access to essential fuel for cooking, lighting, and other recovery needs.

Energy Secretary Sharon Garin said strict monitoring will be carried out in coordination with the Department of Trade and Industry, local governments, and oil firms.

“Stability of fuel prices and availability of supply are vital in times of disaster,” she said. “The DOE is working closely with partners to make sure families and frontliners have access to the energy resources they need.”

The DOE assured the public of sufficient supply of petroleum products and said distribution channels are being closely coordinated to reach evacuation centers and hard-hit communities. Regular advisories will be issued to update the public on supply and enforcement measures.

Both agencies warned that violators of the price freeze will face penalties under existing laws. (KOC)