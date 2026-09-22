DTI exec: Pax Silica simply a manufacturing investment

THE proposed Pax Silica artificial intelligence hub at New Clark City in Tarlac is one way to maximize the Philippines’ capacity as an industrial hub, aimed at boosting job creation and the domestic economy.

“The goal really is to have investments, tech (technology-related) investments, based on our experience and based on what we are foreseeing. This would be investments that will be undertaken over a period of time,” Department of Trade and Industry Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo said during a briefing with the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines Inc. in Taguig City on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026.

Rodolfo explained that this kind of investment is long-term and takes time to build.

“The objective is really multi-administration, multi-generation type of investments,” he said.

He underscored the need to ensure the predictability of policies and regulations to encourage more businesses to invest in the domestic economy.

“So, all of the discussions also revolve there. And this is not a demand of the US, but actually a realization from both sides that this is very important for the type of investors that we are seeking to put up their facilities in New Clark City,” he said.

Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) president and chief executive officer Joshua Bingcang said during the same briefing that “sovereignty will be retained by the host country.”

He said that since the goal is to attract more investment in manufacturing, which ensures job creation, BCDA officials are currently in talks with proponents from Korea, Taiwan and Singapore on similar proposals.

“We want to assure (investors) that we’re not just limiting the option to one country, but there are other opportunities,” he said. / PNA