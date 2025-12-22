DTI holds Diskwento Caravan in Danao City

VARIOUS goods were sold at discounted prices during the Diskwento Caravan Post-Disaster Edition held at the City Hall Grounds in Danao City on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025,

The activity offered basic necessities, including Noche Buena packages, appliances and construction materials, which were sold at lower prices to residents, particularly low- and middle-income families, the Danao City Government reported in its Facebook page.

The Diskwento Caravan is a flagship program of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) that aims to bring affordable and quality products directly to communities.

DTI 7 Acting Director Esperanza T. L. Melgar attended the event, along with Mayor Ramon “Nito” Durano III, City Councilor Don Roel Arias, DTI personnel and local officials.

Organizers said the post-disaster edition was intended to help families affected by recent calamities by providing access to essential goods at reduced prices, while also supporting local businesses and micro, small and medium enterprises.

The activity was conducted in partnership with the local government unit as part of efforts to strengthen consumer welfare and support the local economy.