DTI imposes price freeze in Cebu post-quake

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has imposed a 60-day price freeze on basic necessities and prime commodities in Cebu following a magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck the province on September 30, 2025.

The DTI said the measure, which took effect automatically after the Provincial Board declared a state of calamity, is part of the government’s broader relief and recovery response ordered by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

DTI field offices have begun market inspections to ensure compliance, monitor inventories and secure steady supplies across affected areas, the agency said Wednesday, October 1.

“We recognize the heavy toll this disaster has brought to families,” Trade Secretary Cristina Roque said in a statement. “Beyond enforcing the price freeze, our priority is to ensure that essential goods remain affordable and accessible. DTI will be vigilant in protecting consumers from undue price increases.”

The agency urged residents to report violations through its hotline or email channels: ReportToSec@dti.gov.ph or call the 1-DTI (1-384) Hotline. (KOC)