DTI inks deal with SB Corp., franchise group to promote franchising among MSMEs

TO ENCOURAGE more Filipino businesses to explore franchising, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has signed a memorandum of agreement with Small Business (SB) Corp. and the Philippine Franchise Association (PFA).

This partnership aims to create a thriving franchising ecosystem for aspiring entrepreneurs by providing essential tools and resources. It also seeks to promote franchising as a viable investment option for overseas Filipino workers and their families.

“We aim to create an ecosystem where every Filipino entrepreneur can realize their dreams of establishing and expanding their businesses. This collaboration with SB Corp. and PFA will enable us to offer comprehensive support, including training, mentorship, and access to finance,” said Trade Chief Cristina Roque, in a statement.

Under the agreement, the DTI will lead initiatives tailored to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) venturing into franchising. These initiatives include training and development programs, facilitating connections between MSMEs and the PFA and coordinating with other government agencies.

“Franchising is more than just a business model. It is a proven pathway to business ownership for our aspiring entrepreneurs. By leveraging established brands and systems, franchising lowers the barriers to entry and increases the chances of success in the global market,” the trade chief added.

The PFA, the organizer of Franchise Asia Philippines, committed to supporting the DTI’s five key thrusts and the government’s broader efforts to develop MSMEs. PFA forecasts the franchising sector to grow by 10 percent to P34 billion in terms of revenues this year from an estimated P30.5 billion in 2023 with the food, services and retail sectors as main drivers. / KOC