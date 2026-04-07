DTI launches P4B business loan program to further help MSMEs

DEPARTMENT of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Ma. Cristina Roque, on Monday, April 6, 2026, expressed optimism over the strong demand for the P4-billion Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Business Fund amid the economic impact of the ongoing Middle East conflict.

“Definitely, we are expecting a high demand, especially during times such as this. Just like the Women Enterprise Fund, there are so many who availed of that,” she told journalists after the fund’s ceremonial launch at the DTI office in Makati City.

The loan program aims to support MSMEs, particularly those affected by geopolitical developments overseas.

Borrowers may access up to P20 million in loans, with amounts up to P5 million available without collateral.

Loans are payable for up to five years, with no principal or interest payments required in the first year.

Documentary requirements include a government-issued ID, mayor’s permit, proof of bank account, business photos and corporate documents, if applicable.

Roque said the DTI, through its lending arm Small Business Corp., may replenish the fund once it is fully availed before year-end.

“We’ll try to really get more funding for this,” she said.

Roque urged MSMEs to tap the program to expand operations, citing its flexible terms.

“They can really use this fund to really drive the business or to move forward also,” she said. / PNA