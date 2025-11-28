DTI: Majority of retailers following price freeze

ABOUT 99.92 percent of the 1,284 retail businesses nationwide that were monitored for compliance on price freeze for basic commodities heeded the measure, except for one from Metro Manila.

A show-cause order for possible overpricing has been issued to the owner of the business establishment, who is given 48 hours to explain, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said Wednesday night, Nov. 26, 2025.

A 60-day price freeze on basic goods was put in place since Nov. 6 following Malacañang’s declaration of a state of national calamity to address the economic impact of Typhoon Tino ( international name Kalmaegi) and Super Typhoon Uwan (international name Fung-wong).

Under the Price Act, or Republic Act 7581, the prices of basic necessities in areas under a state of calamity are automatically frozen at their prevailing levels for 60 days, unless lifted earlier by the President.

DTI Secretary Cristina Roque said daily inspections are conducted by their monitoring teams to ensure compliance among business establishments.

“The DTI constantly upholds its responsibilities to consumers, working round-the-clock to implement the President’s directive and guarantee that essential goods stay affordable and accessible, especially for the communities most affected by the calamities,” she said.

DTI assured the public that operations of supermarkets and grocery stores have normalized after an uptick in demand during the typhoons.

It said DTI regional and provincial offices have teamed up with local governments and the Office of Civil Defense to ensure unhampered delivery of goods. / PNA