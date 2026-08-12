DTI opens AI, Scale Up Center

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), in partnership with Converge ICT Solutions Inc., has launched the DTI AI and Scale-Up Center in Makati City to help businesses adopt artificial intelligence and other digital tools.

Opened on Aug. 11 at the DTI Filinvest Building, the center will provide companies, startups and local enterprises with hands-on access to AI demonstrations, accelerator pods, training facilities, pitching opportunities and technical consultations.

The facility formalizes a partnership under a memorandum of understanding signed by DTI and Converge in November 2025. It aims to help enterprises move from early-stage innovation to stable, market-ready operations, in line with the Tatak Pinoy Strategy, the Philippine Innovation Act and the Innovative Startup Act.

In a statement, DTI Secretary Cristina A. Roque said the center would give businesses a practical entry point into AI and other emerging technologies.

“Scaling a business requires usable tools and expert guidance so that innovative ideas can turn into functional solutions,” Roque said.

Converge, the center’s inaugural technology partner, will provide connectivity, digital infrastructure and technical support. Founder and chief executive officer Dennis Anthony Uy said the company aims to help businesses understand AI, streamline operations and expand their reach.

The center will offer workshops, consultations and scaling programs to help Philippine enterprises build capacity and confidence in adopting emerging technologies. / KOC