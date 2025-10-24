DTI opens quake MSME loans

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) reported that approximately 400 registered micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Cebu, which experienced minor to severe damage from the magnitude 6.9 earthquake on Sept. 30, 2025, will require an estimated P122 million for repairs and rehabilitation.

During a press conference on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, Marivic Aguilar, the Provincial Director of DTI Region 7, announced that the agency’s impact assessment has so far evaluated roughly 400 out of 12,000 registered businesses, with the evaluation process still ongoing.

To assist business owners, the DTI’s program for MSMEs includes the Enterprise Rehabilitation Financing (ERF). This loan program is designed to offer emergency funds for working capital and address financial losses caused by the disaster.

Borrowers can secure a loan of up to P300,000, featuring a zero percent interest rate for the first year.

The loan is repayable on a monthly basis over a period of up to three years, with a grace period of up to six months. Users can access the ERF program via the “SBCorp Money” app, available on Google Play and Huawei AppGallery. The ERF program will remain open for 90 days following the official declaration of a State of Calamity.

Price freeze

In addition to business aid, the DTI has enforced a 60-day price freeze on essential goods throughout the province of Cebu in the wake of the earthquake.

Aguilar reported that there have been no instances of overpricing or panic buying during the price freeze.

“Because of the general chaos, there might be individuals who will try to take advantage,” said Aguilar. “We issued a price bulletin for that so that retailers and consumers will be guided.”

She noted that the set price represents the mandated ceiling price under the freeze.

DTI monitoring teams in field offices are actively deployed to inspect markets, verify prices, and ensure a steady and sufficient supply of essential goods in all affected communities. The 60-day price freeze, which took effect upon the declaration of the State of Calamity by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, will end on Nov. 30, 2025. / Bryce Ken Abellon| USJR Intern