DTI partners with private sector to elevate sari-sari stores

AT LEAST nine companies have pledged support in helping the government empower sari-sari store owners.

Unilever, Coca-cola, Universal Robina Corporation, Smart Communications, Nestle, Hapinoy, Packworks, PASCO and GCash all expressed their support for Sari-sari Store Advancement Program by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), a program aimed at empowering over one million sari-sari store owners across the Philippines.

The initiative under the “Tindahan Mo e-Level Up Mo!” is set to equip micro-retailers also known as sari-sari stores, with digital tools, knowledge and sustainable practices, marking a significant stride towards inclusive economic growth.

The program focuses on several key areas such as Digital Transformation by providing access to advanced technologies and digital tools to enhance store operations; Financial Literacy and Access to Financing, which is enhancing financial literacy and facilitating easier access to financing options.

It will also focus on Sustainability by promoting eco-friendly and sustainable business operations; and Consumer Protection and Regulatory Compliance by ensuring store owners are well-versed in consumer rights and fair-trading practices.

DTI Chief Alfredo Pascual stressed the importance of integrating digital technologies to reduce costs, increase productivity, and expand market reach for these micro-enterprises, ensuring they remain competitive in the digital economy.

“Our goal is to see sari-sari stores not just survive but thrive. By registering and formalizing these businesses, we provide them with the necessary support and benefits to elevate their operations. This initiative is a collaborative effort, and through public-private partnerships, we can create a supportive ecosystem for these small but vital enterprises,” he said.

During the program’s launching in Cebu in May, DTI undersecretary Ed Sunico said DTI will mount monthly webinars where sari-sari store owners can participate and join the community at Negosyo Centers for learning opportunities and networking to grow their business.

According to Sunico, 94 percent of the country’s population relies on small and micro retailers.

“According to data, there are over 1.3 million sari-sari stores across the Philippines. These 1.3 million stores are essential to both the formal and informal sectors of the economy for daily life,” he said. / KOC