DTI: PH, Canada free trade pact on track for signing this year

FOLLOWING the “very successful” round of talks in Canada last week, an official of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) expressed optimism for more positive developments in the fourth round of Philippine-Canada free trade agreement (FTA) discussions in September.

“We’re on track; we are working hard to conclude that as soon as possible,” DTI Undersecretary Allan Gepty told journalists

Monday night, Aug. 3, 2026.

Gepty declined to give specifics on the topics of their next discussions, but said this will be “just the finishing touches.”

In general, he said, the next dialogue will focus on market access.

FTA talks with Canada started in October 2025.

Philippine trade officials are firm in getting the agreement finalized this year, to allow more market access for Philippine products and vice versa.

Trade officials have repeatedly said that the current Marcos administration will end its term with the most FTAs, providing Philippine businesses, especially the micro, small and medium enterprises, more diversification options.

To date, Canada is the Philippines’ 16th largest trading partner, with US$2.15 billion worth of merchandise trade level as of 2025. / PNA