DTI: PH export tariffs to US unchanged after SC ruling

PHILIPPINE export tariffs to the United States remain unchanged despite recent policy shifts, Department of Trade (DTI) Secretary Ma. Cristina Roque said Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026.

On Friday, Feb. 20, the US Supreme Court ruled that President Donald Trump exceeded his authority in imposing tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

Before the ruling, Philippine exports faced a 19-percent tariff, with some agricultural products exempted, effective Aug. 7, 2025.

Hours after the decision, Trump announced a 10-percent global tariff to replace the voided policy, then raised it to 15 percent the next day.

Roque said Philippine export levies remain at pre-ruling levels as talks continue with US counterparts.

“They’re still in talks. That’s the word exactly,” she said, declining to predict future rates. “It’s hard to make assumptions now.”

Roque also said they have not reached out to their US counterparts regarding the new tariff policies.

“Continuous kasi ang usapan (The talks are continuous). So there’s no need to reach out,” she told reporters on the sidelines of the Asean editors and economic opinion leaders forum in Makati City. / PNA