DTI: Prices of basic goods to remain stable until year-end

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said prices of 190 monitored products covering basic necessities and prime commodities will remain unchanged until Dec. 31, 2026, as it assured consumers of sufficient supply nationwide.

The price commitment covers food and non-food items included in the agency’s official Suggested Retail Price (SRP) bulletin, which serves as a reference for retailers and consumers.

Trade Secretary Cristina A. Roque issued the assurance amid concerns over the potential impact of El Niño on the prices and availability of essential goods.

“There will be no price increase for basic necessities and prime commodities under DTI’s supervision until Dec. 31, 2026,” Roque said, adding that manufacturers and retailers had guaranteed sufficient supplies of the listed products.

“There is no need for panic buying or hoarding,” she said.

The DTI said it continues to coordinate with manufacturers and retailers to monitor inventories and ensure steady deliveries of essential goods to supermarkets and grocery stores nationwide.

The agency said the official SRP bulletin is available through in-store postings at supermarkets and groceries, as well as its website and social media channels.

Consumers were encouraged to consult the list when shopping to identify the products covered by the price commitment. / KOC