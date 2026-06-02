DTI pushes electrical safety amid summer heat

THE Department of Trade and Industry’s Bureau of Philippine Standards (DTI-BPS) has urged consumers to check safety certification marks on electric fans and air conditioners and observe proper electrical safety practices to prevent fires and accidents during the summer months.

In a statement, the DTI-BPS warned that the increased use of cooling appliances during the hot season raises the risk of electrical hazards, particularly from unsafe and substandard products that may overheat, short-circuit or cause fires.

The bureau advised households and workplaces to avoid overloading electrical outlets and using so-called “octopus connections,” keep appliances away from water and flammable materials, and unplug devices when not in use.

As part of its electrical safety campaign, the DTI-BPS conducted a webinar on May 20, 2026, to discuss technical regulations and conformity assessment procedures for electric fans and air-conditioning units.

The agency said the webinar aimed to improve awareness of product testing requirements, applicable regulations and Philippine National Standards (PNS) governing cooling appliances. The event was attended by manufacturers, conformity assessment bodies and consumer groups.

The initiative forms part of the government’s observance of Electrical Safety Month every May, which was institutionalized under Presidential Proclamation No. 193 in 2011. The campaign seeks to reduce fires, injuries and accidents caused by unsafe electrical products and improper electrical practices.

The DTI-BPS said it continues to strengthen product testing, certification and market monitoring efforts to ensure that only safe and quality electrical products are available in the Philippine market. / KOC