DTI, QSweep partner to promote PH exporters

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) – Industry Development and Investment Promotions Group (IPG) and QSweep Tech Services Corp. have partnered to promote Philippine exporters in the digital space.

Through the online platform called PHX Source, exporters are expected to get greater visibility and access to international markets, according to the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) signed by DTI Undersecretary Ceferino S. Rodolfo and QSweep chairman John B. Echauz on June 7, 2024, in Makati City.

PHX Source will serve as a comprehensive, directory-based business-to-business (B2B) platform for Philippine exporters. The site provides free basic listings to exporters in the Philippines, with the option to avail themselves of value-added services such as premium microsites, videography and product photography, social media content and management and digital advertising.

This platform will enable exporters to showcase their products and services, connect with potential buyers and partners and gain valuable insights through real-time analytics.

This initiative aligns with the Philippine Export Development Plan 2023-2028, particularly with its key strategy of increasing the Philippines’ mindshare in the global market by providing a robust digital platform for showcasing Philippine products and capabilities.

“PHX Source is a milestone in our efforts to make it easier to link Philippine businesses to foreign buyers. We are glad to partner with QSweep in this strategic initiative. Their expertise and dedication will ensure that PHX Source becomes a vital tool to help our exporters reach new markets and opportunities. This initiative also aligns with other ongoing efforts by the DTI to create a comprehensive digital ecosystem aimed at providing Philippine exporters a streamlined way to effectively promote their products and capabilities,” Rodolfo said.

“We are honored to team up with DTI in equipping Philippine exporters, through PHX Source, with cutting-edge technology and digital services to boost their global competitiveness and open new growth opportunities,” said Echauz.

Immediately after the MOA signing, the DTI and QSweep will begin the onboarding process to bring exporters onto the platform. The DTI-Export Marketing Bureau will lead the onboarding process, in collaboration with the Board of Investments and other trade and investment promotion offices. / PHILEXPORT NEWS AND FEATURES