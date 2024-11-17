DTI releases price guide to help Filipinos plan for Noche Buena

TO GUIDE Filipinos during the holiday season, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has released its price guide for 12 commonly purchased products for Noche Buena, or the Christmas Eve dinner.

DTI Secretary Cristina Roque said in a statement on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, that their Noche Buena guide aims to encourage “consumers to compare prices and select products that best fit their budget and preferences.”

These are the price ranges for key Noche Buena items:

Ham: P170 to P928.50

Queso de bola: P210 to P445

Fruit cocktail: P61.76 to P302.50

Cheese: P56.50 to P310

Mayonnaise: P20.40 to P245.85

All-purpose cream: P36.50 to P72

Sandwich spread: P27 to P263.60

Pasta/spaghetti: P32 to P114

Elbow macaroni: P30.50 to P126.25

Tomato sauce: P16.50 to P92.85

Salad macaroni: P36.50 to P126.25

Spaghetti sauce: P28.50 to P103

The DTI reminded consumers to check expiration dates on perishable goods and consider bulk purchases to maximize savings.

The listed prices will remain effective until December 31, 2024, giving shoppers ample time to plan their purchases.

Roque said many essential Noche Buena items have retained their 2023 prices, with some even decreasing.

The DTI chief said they are committed to making the holiday season more affordable, ensuring families can enjoy their traditional Noche Buena without the strain of inflated costs. / CDF