DTI, SB Corp open rehab loans for cebu quake-Hit MSMEs

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), through its financing arm Small Business Corp. (SB Corp.), has opened applications for its Enterprise Rehabilitation Financing (ERF) program to support micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) affected by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Cebu on Sept. 30, 2025.

The ERF provides emergency working capital to help businesses recover from damage to assets, inventories and operations caused by natural disasters. The program is available to MSMEs operating in areas under a “state of calamity” declared by Gov. Pamela Baricuatro through Executive Order 57, Series of 2025, and Provincial Resolution 1985-2025.

Eligible MSMEs can borrow up to P300,000, with zero percent interest for the first year and one percent monthly interest on a diminishing balance for the second and third years. Loans are payable in monthly installments for up to three years, with a grace period of up to six months, depending on borrower capacity.

Applicants must have good credit standing and no past-due accounts with SB Corp. Required documents include a government-issued ID, mayor’s permit or barangay certification and proof of bank or e-money account under the business name. Existing SB Corp borrowers in good standing need not resubmit documents.

Applications may be filed online through the SB Corp loan portal at app.sbcorp.ph.

DTI Cebu and local government units are conducting a business impact assessment to identify affected enterprises and provide assistance through Negosyo Centers across the province. / KOC