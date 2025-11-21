DTI-SBCorp offers rehab loans of up to P300K to MSMEs in Northern Cebu

A TOTAL of 341 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Northern Cebu received onsite loan application assistance from Oct. 22 to Nov. 14, 2025, helping firms restart operations after the magnitude 6.9 earthquake and subsequent typhoon Tino disrupted business activity across several towns.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and its financing arm, Small Business Corp. (SBCorp), deployed the Enterprise Rehabilitation Financing (ERF) Caravan to hard-hit areas, providing faster access to rehabilitation loans of up to P300,000 at zero percent interest in the first year.

DTI said the assistance is critical as many MSMEs suffered heavy losses in facilities, equipment and inventory, based on a rapid impact assessment across 13 affected local governments.

Financing emerged as the “most urgent need” among surveyed enterprises.

From Oct. 22–24, the caravan assisted 97 MSMEs in San Remigio, 81 in Medellin, 79 in Daanbantayan, 33 in Bogo City and one each in Bogo City, Borbon, Catmon and Sogod.

DTI Cebu conducted a second round on Nov. 13–14, aiding 25 MSMEs in Borbon and 24 in Tabogon.

Officials said bringing loan processing directly to affected communities helps businesses resume operations faster by reducing travel and documentation barriers. The loan program offers a three-year payment term with a six-month grace period.

The ERF Caravan was complemented by the Department of Tourism’s profiling of affected tourism establishments to support recovery under the Turismo Asenso loan window.

DTI said it is preparing another ERF caravan specifically for MSMEs hit by typhoon Tino, underscoring the government’s “whole-of-nation approach” to disaster-affected enterprises. / KOC