DTI steps up vape law enforcement

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is stepping up enforcement of the country’s vape law as year-end shopping activity picks up, targeting manufacturers, importers and retailers of vaporized nicotine and non-nicotine products and related devices.

The agency said it is intensifying monitoring of vape, heated tobacco and novel tobacco products, including nicotine pouches, to protect consumers and promote public safety.

The enforcement drive covers compliance with Republic Act No. 11900, or the Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products Regulation Act, and its implementing rules and regulations.

The DTI is coordinating with law enforcement agencies, including the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and the National Bureau of Investigation, as well as other government offices, to address possible violations.

The agency said the coordination is intended to ensure that proper procedures are followed in investigating and taking action against businesses found violating the law.

The DTI also urged consumers to buy only compliant vape and related products from legitimate sources.

Consumers may check the DTI Office for the Special Mandate on Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products, their Devices and Novel Tobacco Products for information on registered Philippine Standard license holders and other regulatory requirements.

The public was also encouraged to report establishments and businesses suspected of violating RA 11900 and its implementing rules. / KOC