DTI, Taiheyo Cement discuss growth prospects in PH

JAPAN-BASED Taiheiyo Cement has expressed strong confidence in the Philippines’ construction industry, unveiling plans to enhance its operations and contribute significantly to the country’s infrastructure and environmental goals.

The company intends to boost its production capabilities, generating employment opportunities and supporting sustainable development initiatives.

Taiheiyo reiterated this commitment to Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Alfredo Pascual who visited Japan from June 19 to 21, 2024.

Dialogue

The dialogue between DTI and Taiheiyo Cement’s representative Shinji Fukami, senior executive officer and senior general manager of the International Business Division of Taiheiyo Cement Corp., centered on the company’s current and future investment plans in the Philippines, particularly the expansion of their operations and the introduction of advanced technologies.

“We are committed to fostering a conducive business environment for foreign investments, and our ongoing dialogue with Taiheiyo Cement is a testament to this commitment,” said Pascual, in a statement.

“Japan has always been a vital economic partner for the Philippines. In 2023, Japan was our second-largest trading partner and third-largest source of approved investments,” he added.

Taiheiyo Cement Philippines Inc., a subsidiary of Taiheiyo Cement Corp., has a long-standing presence in the Philippines, with a cement plant in San Fernando, Cebu. The company is actively involved in supporting the Philippines’ infrastructure development through high-quality cement production.

Expansion

Taiheiyo Cement Philippines Inc.’s planned expansion includes constructing a new cement distribution terminal in Calaca, Batangas, and upgrading its San Fernando, Cebu plant to increase production capacity and reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

This new project will ensure a stable supply of high-quality cement to Luzon and Visayas, and introduce a state-of-the-art production technology that will facilitate waste recycling. This is consistent with the DTI’s advocacy of fostering sustainable and inclusive development through clean technology and innovation.

Commercial Counselor Dita Angara-Mathay, who leads DTI’s field office in Japan, reported that Taiheiyo Cement signed a letter of intent in February 2023. This outlines the company’s total investments of JPY 54 billion which is set to generate 2,000 new jobs. / KOC