DTI targets P12B MSME loans, launches P3B exporter fund

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is ramping up financing support for Filipino businesses this year, setting a P12 billion loan disbursement target for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) while launching a P3 billion credit facility for exporters to strengthen their global competitiveness.

Small Business Corp. (SBCorp) president Robert Bastillo said the government remains committed to expanding access to financing for small businesses.

“The entire P12 billion is our target loan releases for the year,” Bastillo said.

Last year, SBCorp extended about P11.2 billion in loans to MSMEs.

Demand for financing has been rising as the government encourages more entrepreneurs to start or expand businesses, including overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who may want to invest in enterprises after being affected by events abroad.

Bastillo expressed confidence that funding will remain sufficient, noting that the agency can request additional budget from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) if necessary. SBCorp can also reallocate funds among loan facilities or use repayments from borrowers to finance new loans.

Most borrowers are micro entrepreneurs, reflecting the sector’s dominance in the Philippine economy, where MSMEs account for about 90 percent of all business establishments.

The number of women borrowers has also been increasing following the launch of the Women’s Enterprise Fund, which offers loans ranging from P30,000 to P20 million at one percent monthly interest, with a one-year grace period on principal and interest and no collateral required for loans up to P5 million.

Loans to women-led businesses currently account for about 60 percent of SBCorp’s total disbursements.

Bastillo attributed the growth partly to improved accessibility after the launch of SBCorp’s mobile application, as well as outreach efforts to women’s groups and roadshows conducted by the DTI.

Meanwhile, the DTI also launched a P3 billion loan facility for Filipino exporters to support production expansion and equipment upgrades aimed at boosting the country’s global competitiveness.

The program comes as Philippine exports continued to grow, rising 7.9 percent in January to US$7.1 billion after reaching a record $84.41 billion in 2025, driven by strong demand for electronics, minerals and agro-based products.

Trade Secretary Ma. Cristina Roque said the financing program will help exporters sustain growth and expand into new markets.

“The financing program ensures that exporters have the resources to sustain this growth and expand into new markets,” Roque said.

The exporters’ loan program, available starting March 12, 2026, offers loans ranging from P30,000 to P20 million.

It complements other DTI financing initiatives, including the P2 billion Negosyo Fund for OFWs and loan programs for women entrepreneurs, which have already released around P2 billion in loans.

During the launch, Roque also awarded checks totaling about P21.6 million to 15 women-led businesses, highlighting the government’s push to empower women entrepreneurs and expand opportunities for MSMEs. / PNA