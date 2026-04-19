DTI tells public: Report SRP breaches

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) urged consumers to report retailers selling above suggested retail prices (SRPs), as it enforced a price freeze on basic necessities and prime commodities (BNPCs) until May 10, 2026.

The move follows a directive from Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to maintain price stability and protect consumers amid the ongoing Middle East crisis.

In a statement, Trade Secretary Ma. Cristina A. Roque said the price freeze covers items such as canned sardines, processed milk, bread, coffee, locally manufactured instant noodles, bottled water, laundry soap, candles, salt, canned meat, condiments, and toilet soap, all subject to SRPs.

Roque said supply remains sufficient and discouraged panic buying, noting that the DTI is conducting daily market monitoring to ensure availability and affordability of basic goods.

The agency has intensified oversight under the government’s UPLIFT framework, a whole-of-government approach aimed at mitigating the impact of global disruptions on Filipino households.

DTI said it is coordinating closely with manufacturers and retailers to prevent profiteering and unauthorized price increases, while reminding the public that official SRP bulletins are available in stores, on its website, and through its social media platforms. / KOC