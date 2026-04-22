DTI to fund EV shift of transport sector

OPERATORS of public utility vehicles (PUVs) may now borrow as much as P5 million from the Small Business Corp. (SBCorp), the lending arm of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), to acquire electric vehicles (EVs).

Trade and Industry Secretary Ma. Cristina Roque, during the launch of the E-Transport Loan program at the DTI main office in Makati City on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, said P2 billion has been allocated for the lending facility, which is aimed at helping transport operators shift to EVs.

She said the lending program fulfills the government’s bid towards the transition to EVs and lessens reliance on fossil fuels, which is especially needed right now given the global oil supply issues due to the Middle East conflict.

“So, it’s good to transition to electric vehicles now. Under the leadership of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., we are taking a whole government approach now to respond to the ongoing energy crisis. Meaning, all of us Cabinet secretaries are making sure that we get things done right away,” she said.

“This is our hope. Because that is the order of our President -- to make sure we have programs that are relevant and programs that will actually uplift our countrymen. And for today, it is the transport sector.”

Loan terms

Under the lending program, qualified public transport operators may borrow up to P1.5 million per vehicle, with a maximum cap of P3 million, payable up to five years and with a grace period of up to one year.

The trade and industry secretary said the P2 billion allocation, once depleted, may be replenished through the allocation for micro, small, and medium enterprises.

Thus, she encouraged public transport operators to avail themselves of the program, noting that charging infrastructure is also being expanded to ensure adequate charging facilities for EVs.

During the same event, Roberto “Ka Obet” Martin, national president of transport group Pasang Masda, is thankful for the loan facility.

He said that, given that oil supply issues are global and not confined to the country, it is high time for the transport sector to shift to EVs.

“Itong pagsi-switch natin sa e-vehicle ay maganda ito at tutulong ang ating DTI sa hanay ng transportasyon para maibsan ang problema namin. Malaki ang indikasyon na ang ating pamahalaan ay hindi tumitigil, humahanap ng paraan para makatulong sa transport sektor ng ating bansa (DTI is helping the transport sector switch towards the use of e-vehicles. This is an indication that the government is continuously looking for ways to help the country’s transport sector),” he said. / PNA