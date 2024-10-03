DTI to online sellers: Register online to unlock benefits

TO TAKE advantage of tax exemptions, special credit programs and government support, online sellers and digital entrepreneurs in Cebu are urged to register their business names through the Business Name Registration System (BNRS) at bnrs.dti.gov.ph and the Barangay Micro Business Enterprise (BMBE) online registration at bmbe.dti.gov.ph.

The Department of Trade and Industry-Cebu said these steps are critical following the implementation of the Internet Transactions Act and new BIR rules—Revenue Regulations 15-2024 and 16-2023—which affect e-commerce platforms and digital financial service providers.

DTI Cebu Director Rose Mae Quinañola said both the BNRS and BMBE-Online systems are fully digital, offering entrepreneurs the convenience of 24/7 access to register their businesses from anywhere in the country.

“This makes the registration process more efficient, eliminating the need for in-person visits to DTI offices and enabling faster processing times,” she said. “With new BIR regulations and the Internet Transactions Act, businesses are strongly encouraged to comply with tax laws and take advantage of the benefits available through BMBE registration.”

The BMBE program is a government initiative designed to support micro-businesses. The DTI Cebu chief said registering as a BMBE provides access to tax exemptions, special credit programs and government support services.

Quinañola said registering businesses, especially for online sellers and digital entrepreneurs, is crucial in formalizing the growing digital economy. This initiative allows businesses to operate legally, contributing to the economy by creating more jobs, generating additional revenue and ensuring consumer protection.

Benefits

Registered BMBEs are exempt from paying income tax on their business earnings. They are also exempt from the one percent withholding tax on half of the gross payments required by e-commerce platforms and digital financial service providers.

BMBEs are exempt from the Minimum Wage Law but are still required to provide social security and health benefits. They can also access government credit programs, including low-interest loans and receive priority for financial assistance.

BMBEs can take advantage of government technology programs and skills development support to improve their production, processing, and business operations. Complying with the Internet Transactions Act helps ensure that online businesses operate legally, boosting consumer confidence and protecting their rights.

BIR’s new policy

Meanwhile, under BIR’s new regulation, RR 15-2024 requires all businesses to register with the BIR within 10 days of starting operations. Non-compliance may lead to penalties, including fines of up to P20,000.

RR 16-2023, on the other hand, requires e-commerce platforms and digital financial services providers to withhold one percent of half of the gross payments for businesses earning over P500,000 annually. However, BMBE-registered businesses are exempt from this tax, providing relief to micro-businesses and online sellers.

The DTI said e-commerce platforms like Shopee and Lazada began withholding one tax on half of the gross remittances for online sellers whose annual earnings exceed P500,000 since July 15, 2024.

On Oct. 12, digital financial services providers, such as GCash and Maya, will begin imposing the same withholding tax on businesses with remittances above P500,000.

The DTI reported a six percent increase in business name registrations in the first half of 2024, reaching 679,118, largely driven by the surge in e-commerce, with 17,000 online businesses registered in the first half of the year, nearly matching the 18,000 recorded in 2023.

The DTI said this trend underscores the rising significance of the digital economy and the shift toward online commerce. Last year, the country’s digital economy contributed 8.4 percent to the country’s gross domestic product, amounting to P2.05 trillion, up by 7.7 percent growth in 2022. / KOC