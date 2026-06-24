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Dua Lipa shares first photos from Sicily wedding

Dua Lipa shares first photos from Sicily wedding
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POP star Dua Lipa gave fans a closer look at her wedding celebrations after sharing intimate photos from her Sicily ceremony with actor Callum Turner. The singer wore a custom haute couture gown and documented moments from the multi-day celebration attended by close friends and celebrity guests.

The wedding quickly became one of June’s biggest celebrity lifestyle moments online, with fans discussing everything from fashion choices to the couple’s decision to keep parts of the celebration private. / NPG S

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