Dubai Chewy Cookie but make it budget-friendly

NETIZENS on the social media platform TikTok are making their own version of the viral Dubai Chewy Cookie. The dessert, made from a concoction of pistachio cream and kataifi wrapped in melted cocoa-flavored marshmallow, can be a bit expensive when bought from pastry shops.

Several videos on TikTok went viral for substituting the kataifi with dried and unboiled noodle products like misua and sotanghon. Some thought it was merely satire, but other content creators have shared that the texture of these noodles, when lightly toasted or crisped, closely resembles the crunch of traditional kataifi.

The budget-friendly twist of the desert has sparked mixed reactions online; with some hating it for taking away the authentic flair of the dessert, while others praised the creativity behind finding alternatives from the expensive ingredient. / KBC S