Dubai chewy cookie gets budget-friendly twist

Dubai chewy cookie gets budget-friendly twist
Photo from @kuyabam2021 Instagram account
TIKTOK users are creating their own versions of the viral Dubai chewy cookie.

The dessert, traditionally made with pistachio cream and kataifi wrapped in melted cocoa-flavored marshmallow, can be expensive when purchased from specialty shops.

Some creators have substituted kataifi with dried noodles such as misua or sotanghon.

While initially seen as satire, others said lightly toasted noodles mimic the crunch of traditional kataifi.

The trend has drawn mixed reactions, with some criticizing the alteration and others praising the creativity. (KBC)

