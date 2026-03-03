Dubai real estate steady amid Middle East conflict

DESPITE heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, business activity in Dubai remains steady, with the emirate’s real estate sector continuing normal operations.

According to May Antonette Leuterio, a licensed real estate broker in Dubai, commercial establishments, transport systems and public services continue to operate normally, reflecting the emirate’s institutional resilience. She attributed this stability to the long-term economic framework of the United Arab Emirates, which has consistently emphasized national security, economic diversification and investor protection.

“Dubai was built as a global hub for trade, tourism, finance and real estate. Its systems operate on structure and long-term planning rather than reaction,” Leuterio said.

Leuterio, chief operating officer of Filipino Homes, recently secured her real estate broker license in Dubai as part of efforts to market Dubai properties to Filipino investors and expand the firm’s international reach.

On Feb. 28, 2026, Israel and the United States carried out a joint strike on several targets in Iran, marking a major escalation in tensions. Iran, in retaliation, attacked several targets including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, where airbases with US assets

are hosted.

Temporary setback

While geopolitical developments may temper short-term investor sentiment or delay transaction timelines, she noted that the emirate’s core investment fundamentals remain intact.

She said Dubai continues to attract foreign capital due to competitive rental yields, a tax-efficient environment, advanced infrastructure and a business-friendly regulatory regime. The absence of property taxes and the availability of freehold ownership in designated zones further enhance its attractiveness to international investors.

Filipino buyers, she said, remain among those exploring opportunities in Dubai, particularly for income-generating properties and portfolio diversification.

In periods of uncertainty, Leuterio said investors tend to gravitate toward markets with established governance structures and operational continuity. She added that Dubai’s long-term growth trajectory — supported by population expansion, sustained tourism inflows and infrastructure development — continues to underpin demand in the property sector. / KOC